Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 17,943 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PEP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

