Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 163,309 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,309 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 833,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,848. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,311 shares of company stock worth $14,827,746. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.