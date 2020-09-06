Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Eaton worth $56,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

