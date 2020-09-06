Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $70,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Integer by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after buying an additional 1,030,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

