Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 199,642 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.91% of Carter’s worth $67,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,507,000 after purchasing an additional 678,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,594,000.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 707,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

