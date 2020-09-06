Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $40,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,131. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

