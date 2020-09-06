Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Williams Companies worth $70,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 5,600,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,343. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.