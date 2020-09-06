Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $49,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,280. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

