Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $71.53 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $71,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,990. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.32. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

