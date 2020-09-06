Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $70.67 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Ingredion worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.