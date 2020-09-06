Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $68.03 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $68,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. 477,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.