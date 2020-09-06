Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $64.22 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $64,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 788,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,827,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.22. 542,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.