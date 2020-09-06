Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $59.28 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,326. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $157.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

