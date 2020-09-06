Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $52.85 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390,906 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.96% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $52,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 34,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,899. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

