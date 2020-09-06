Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $33.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. 24,019,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,747,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

