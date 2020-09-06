Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $29.97 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Workiva worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Workiva by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 128,846 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 411,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

