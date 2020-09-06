Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.70% of Exponent worth $29,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $76.45. 253,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $598,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,848.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $447,036.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,518 shares of company stock worth $5,911,108. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

