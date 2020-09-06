Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,287,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.