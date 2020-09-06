Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion worth $38,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 1,037,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,300 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

