Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $69,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.63. The stock had a trading volume of 822,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,299. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

