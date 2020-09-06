Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,887 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.00% of ACI Worldwide worth $62,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 424,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 731,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,145. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

