Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VONG traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,402. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $240.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85.

