Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Danaher by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,387. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

