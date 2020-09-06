Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 12,421 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ICU Medical worth $68,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,090 shares of company stock worth $6,566,793. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.36. 162,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,896. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average of $194.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

