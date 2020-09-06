Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 6,501 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,247,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

