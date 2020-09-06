Silent Notary Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $130,229.76 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01591328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167704 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

