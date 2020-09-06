Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declines By 13.6%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $45.28 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

