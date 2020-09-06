Short Interest in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Declines By 14.1%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $409.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.95 and a 200-day moving average of $350.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

