Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expands By 11.9%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TDC stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

