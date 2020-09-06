Short Interest in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Grows By 11.6%

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $930,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 0.29.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.