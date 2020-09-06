Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Decreases By 14.3%

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 30th total of 21,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

SLB stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.