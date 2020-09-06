Short Interest in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Drops By 14.5%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of REZI opened at $13.20 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 676,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.