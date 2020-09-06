Short Interest in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Grows By 11.6%

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Nice alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 105.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nice by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 71,776 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after buying an additional 74,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,591,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE opened at $220.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $238.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.