Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Drops By 14.2%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in New Home in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of New Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. New Home has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

