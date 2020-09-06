Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Increases By 12.3%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 69.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

