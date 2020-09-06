Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Decreases By 14.0%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,579. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Liberty Global by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.