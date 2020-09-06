Short Interest in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rises By 12.0%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

