Short Interest in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rises By 12.0%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Lamar Advertising stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.