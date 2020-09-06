Short Interest in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Decreases By 14.2%

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HESM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

