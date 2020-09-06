Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Declines By 14.1%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 989,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.