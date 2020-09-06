Short Interest in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Decreases By 14.0%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $63.28 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

