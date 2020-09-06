Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Drops By 14.1%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

