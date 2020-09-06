Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Grows By 11.9%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.