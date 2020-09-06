Short Interest in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Increases By 9.4%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $917,734. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

