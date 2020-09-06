Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Grows By 11.4%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,600.0 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $28.00.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

