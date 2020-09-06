Short Interest in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Drops By 14.1%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

