Short Interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expands By 11.7%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Accuray by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

