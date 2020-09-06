Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

