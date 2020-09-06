Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $3,408,500.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $3,408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $92,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 10.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

