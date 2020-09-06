Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.53% of Semtech worth $51,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 67.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $155,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

SMTC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 528,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

