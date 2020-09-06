Selfkey Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and RightBTC. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $11.38 million and $4.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.28 or 0.05203887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

